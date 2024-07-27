How to watch Chelsea vs Celtic: TV channel and live stream for pre-season friendly tonight

Chelsea continue their pre-season tour of the USA with a high-profile friendly clash against Celtic tonight.

The Blues battle the reigning Scottish Premiership champions at the 77,000-capacity Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana, having begun the new Enzo Maresca era with a feisty clash against Wrexham in California on Wednesday night.

Christopher Nkunku gave Chelsea a first-half lead in Santa Clara, before two defensive errors led to the newly-promoted third-tier side turning the match on its head.

Lesley Ugochukwu popped up with a late equaliser to spare Maresca’s blushes in an entertaining game most notable for an early tussle between Levi Colwill and James McClean.

Chelsea will hope to cut out the mistakes against Celtic, with Brendan Rodgers’ side having thrashed DC United of the MLS and then overcome Manchester City in a seven-goal thriller in North Carolina on Tuesday night as they ramp up preparations for their season opener against Kilmarnock next weekend.

How to watch Chelsea vs Celtic

TV channel and live stream: Chelsea’s official website and app will have live coverage of the game, with a match pass costing £4.99.

You can also catch the action live via Celtic TV’s pay-per-view service at a cost of £8.99 for a game pass. Kick-off is at 4pm local time, which is 9pm BST.

Live blog: Follow the game live in its entirety with Standard Sport’s live match blog on Saturday night.