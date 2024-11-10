How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Chelsea face Arsenal in a huge Premier League showdown at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal badly need to get their title bid back on track after three games without a win, while Chelsea are eyeing their first real statement win under Enzo Maresca.

Victory for Chelsea could see them go into the international break in third place in the table.

Defeat for Arsenal would leave the Gunners 10 points behind table-toppers Liverpool, who extended their lead at the top on Saturday after they beat Aston Villa and Manchester City lost at Brighton.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game...

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 4pm GMT ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!