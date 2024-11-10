USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

How to watch Chargers vs. Titans today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 10 game

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season with the chance to win its third straight game.

Quarterback Justin Herbert led the Chargers (5-3) in a 27-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns, completing 18 of 27 pass attempts for 282 yards and two touchdowns. Running back J.K. Dobbins contributed to the offense with 85 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

The Titans (2-6) have won just two of their first eight games this season, including a 20-17 overtime victory over the New England Patriots last week.

Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph completed 20 of 33 passes for 240 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the win. Running back Tony Pollard had 128 yards on 28 carries but did not find the end zone.

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) celebrates with offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (70) after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field.

DO YOU LIKE FOOTBALL? Then you'll enjoy getting our NFL newsletter delivered to your inbox

Here's what you need to know for the Chargers-Titans game:

When is kickoff for the Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers game?

The NFL Week 10 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans is scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans game on?

The Week 10 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans will be broadcast regionally on Fox.

How to stream Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans game

The Chargers-Titans game can be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket).

You can also stream the game via Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial for new subscribers.

Titans: Key things to know about Chargers' Week 10 opponent

Titans vs. Chargers: TV, time, streaming for Sunday

The game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans will be broadcast regionally on Fox. It can also be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), as well as on Fubo with a free trial.

Date : Sunday, Nov. 10

Time : 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT)

TV : Fox, YouTube TV

Location: SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles)

Watch NFL football with a Fubo subscription

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chargers vs. Titans game today: Time, TV, live stream for NFL Week 10