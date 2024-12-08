How to watch Chargers vs. Chiefs today: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Week 14

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Week 14 of the NFL season will feature the Los Angeles Chargers facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West "Sunday Night Football" showdown.

The Chiefs, leading the AFC West, are riding high on momentum after a thrilling 19-17 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders. The game was clinched after a mishap by the Raiders on their final snap, and two-time MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes played a pivotal role, completing 56.6% of his passes, throwing for 306 yards and one touchdown.

The Chargers, currently in second place in the AFC West, bounced back from a loss to the Ravens by securing a 17-13 victory against the Atlanta Falcons over the holiday weekend. Despite a rough performance from quarterback Justin Herbert, who completed 16 of 23 passes for 147 yards and suffered five sacks, he managed to lead his team to victory.

Get ready to witness a Sunday Night Football must-see game as the Chargers face off against the Chiefs. This game is not to be missed, and here's how you can watch it.

More: Kirk Cousins' meltdown flings open door to questions on Falcons' QB plan

When is kickoff time for Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs?

The Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on "Sunday Night Football" will wrap up a packed Sunday in Week 14, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

What channel is Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on?

The Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game will be broadcast on NBC, which is featuring the game as Week 14's choice for "Sunday Night Football."

How to stream Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game

The Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 14 game can be streamed on Peacock, as well the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com (must have a cable or satellite TV provider). Those looking to cut the cord can watch the game on Fubo.

Watch Chargers vs. Chiefs on Fubo

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Time, TV, streaming for Week 14 game

Date: Sunday, Dec. 8

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

Watch Chargers vs. Chiefs on Peacock

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chargers vs. Chiefs game today: Time, TV, live stream for NFL Week 14