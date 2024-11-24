USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

How to watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 12 game

Week 12 of the NFL season will feature a thrilling NFC West matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks to continue the Sunday afternoon action.

The Cardinals, riding a wave of momentum from a four-game winning streak, are coming off a bye week after an impressive 31-6 victory over the New York Jets in Week 10. Quarterback Kyler Murray's outstanding performance, completing 22 of 24 pass attempts for 266 yards and one touchdown, along with two rushing touchdowns, was a key factor in Arizona's win. The Cardinals will be well-rested when they face the Seahawks in Week 12.

The Seahawks, showing their resilience, bounced back from a two-game losing streak with a hard-fought 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Geno Smith played a pivotal role in the win, achieving a completion rate of 78.1% for a total of 221 passing yards. Additionally, he contributed 29 rushing yards on four carries, including a touchdown. This victory moved the Seahawks into a three-way tie for second place in the NFC West, trailing only Arizona.

Here's how to watch the crucial Week 12 matchup between the Cardinals and the Seahawks.

More: Lamar Jackson can't find explanation for struggles vs. Steelers after Ravens' latest setback

When is kickoff for Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks game?

The NFL Week 12 game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks is scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

What TV channel is the Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks game on?

The Week 12 Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks will be broadcast regionally on FOX.

How to stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks game

The Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks can be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket). You can also stream the game via Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial for new subscribers.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: TV, time, streaming for Sunday

The game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks will be broadcast regionally on Fox. It can also be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), as well as on Fubo with a free trial.

Date : Sunday, Nov. 24

Time : 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT)

TV : Fox, YouTube TV

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)

Watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks on Fubo

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cardinals vs. Seahawks game today: Time, TV, live stream for NFL Week 12