How to watch Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Nations League game today

Winning feeling: Paddy McNair celebrates scoring the opening goal for Northern Ireland against Luxembourg (Action Images via Reuters)

Northern Ireland are back in Nations League action today as they travel to face Bulgaria.

Michael O’Neill’s young side made it a winning start to their Group C3 campaign in Belfast on Thursday night, with Paddy McNair and Daniel Ballard both on target early in a comfortable 2-0 win over Luxembourg at Windsor Park.

Now they head to the Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv to take on a Bulgaria side under former Benfica midfielder Ilian Iliev who have drawn all of their last four games including a goalless stalemate away in Belarus to open this competition.

They will no doubt provide a stern test for much-changed Northern Ireland’s progress during the second tenure under O’Neill, who returned to his former role in December 2022 and has now led the team to victory in four of their last six matches.

Where to watch Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland

TV channel: Today’s game has not been picked up for live television broadcast in the UK.

Live stream: However, fans can still watch the match live and for free online via the ITVX website and app.