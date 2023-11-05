Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals tonight on NBC
It's Week 9 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including, of course, Sunday Night Football. This week on Sunday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in primetime on NBC at 8:20 p.m. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch this week's Sunday Night Football game: Bills at Bengals, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.
How to watch the Bills vs. Bengals game:
Date: Sunday, Nov. 5
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock
What channel is the Bills at Bengals game on?
Sunday night's Bills vs. Bengals game will air on NBC. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into Sunday Night Football on NBC. If you don't have access to live TV or NBC, here's what we recommend to watch the Bills vs. Bengals game this Sunday:
Where to stream the Bills vs. Bengals game?
For $6 per month, an ad-supported Peacock subscription lets you stream live sports and events airing on NBC, including the 2023 NFL season on NBC, MLB Sunday Leadoff, WWE matches and more. Plus, you'll get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office, every Bravo show and Hallmark holiday movie, and even recent theatrical releases like Five Nights at Freddy's and the Super Mario movie. For $12 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.
Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:
For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway!).
Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan.
Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the 2023 NFL season. The only games you'll miss with this service are those blacked out due to regional restrictions, regular Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video and the few NFL games of the season scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period.
A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network, which will air eight live games in the 2023 season. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial.
More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season:
