How to watch Broncos vs. Raiders today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 12 game

The Denver Broncos will tangle with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 of the NFL season, with the AFC West rivals facing off as the playoff picture tightens up across the league.

Denver (6-5) claimed a 34-18 win when these teams met in Week 5, and is hoping to keep the good times rolling. Last week, Bo Nix posted the best game of his rookie year as the Broncos stormed to a 38-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Nix threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns, while the Denver defense throttled the Falcons throughout all four quarters.

Las Vegas (2-8) is hoping to end a six-game losing streak and turn around a season that looked to have some promise after a Week 2 win over the high-flying Baltimore Ravens. Coming out of a Week 10 bye last Sunday, the Raiders were hoping for more than a 34-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Despite a two-touchdown performance from quarterback Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas saw multiple drives break down in the red zone and then coughed up three touchdowns in the second half to fall further off the pace in the AFC.

Here's what you need to know heading into Sunday's Broncos-Raiders game:

Nov 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Empower Field at Mile High.

When is kickoff for the Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders game?

The Week 12 game between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders is scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. local), with the game taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev.

What TV channel is the Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on?

The NFL Week 12 game between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders will be broadcast regionally on CBS.

How to stream Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders game

The Broncos-Raiders game can be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), and on Paramount+.

You can also stream the game via Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial for new subscribers.

Broncos vs. Raiders: TV, time, streaming for Sunday

The game between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders will be broadcast regionally on CBS. It can also be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), as well as on Fubo with a free trial, or on Paramount+.

Date : Sunday, Nov. 24

Time : 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT)

TV : CBS

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Paradise, Nev.)

