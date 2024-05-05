How to watch Bromley vs Solihull Moors: TV channel and live stream for National League play-off final

Bromley will journey across the capital today in a play-off final with Solihull Moors for promotion from the National League.

Followed by 15,000 fans at Wembley, the south-east Londoners are out to reach the Football League for the first time after finishing third in the fifth-tier table.

Three goals in nine second-half minutes earned them a 3-1 win over Altrincham in the semi-finals.

Solihull, meanwhile, blew Halifax and Barnet away having ended the regular season in fifth place.

They have also never reached the EFL, having only been founded in 2007.

How to watch Bromley vs Solihull Moors

TV channel: In the UK, the National League play-off final will air live on TNT Sports 2. Coverage begins at 2pm BST before a 3pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can watch online via the Discovery+ app or website.