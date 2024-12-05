How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Tottenham attempt to return to winning ways as they travel to face Bournemouth in the Premier League tonight.

It has been an inconsistent campaign for Ange Postecoglou’s side and that continued last time out, with Spurs held to a draw at home to 10-man Fulham.

That came a week on from a dominant 4-0 win for Tottenham away to Manchester City, but putting together a run of strong performances has proved a struggle.

This is the start of a big few days for Spurs, who host Chelsea in a London derby this weekend.

Bournemouth have already beaten City and Arsenal on home soil this season and will be eyeing another statement win here.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. Kick-off is at 8:15pm GMT.

Live stream: The Amazon Prime Video website and app will offer subscribers a live stream online.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.