How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Chelsea resume their Premier League campaign away at Bournemouth tonight.

After another chaotic summer for the Blues, there have been signs of promise from Enzo Maresca’s side.

Still, consistency proved a major issue for Chelsea last season and the challenge for the manager is to right that particular wrong.

They impressed for much of their draw with Crystal Palace before the international break but were ultimately pegged back and will need to be at something approaching their best this evening.

The Cherries have impressed under Andoni Iraola and recently staged one of the greatest comebacks the Premier League has ever seen to beat Everton.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts just before kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

