How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Arsenal are back in Premier League action later today as they travel down to Bournemouth.

Three points for the Gunners would pile real pressure onto title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, who do not play until Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side came from behind to beat Southampton last time out and will be strong favourites to claim three points on the south coast, with Bournemouth having lost to Leicester before the international break.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm BST ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE stream: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!