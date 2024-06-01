How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid FREE: TV channel and live stream - Champions League final today

Borussia Dortmund today meet Real Madrid in the Champions League final at Wembley.

The German giants return to England’s national stadium eleven years after their defeat to Bayern Munich in the 2013 final and are once again underdogs.

While it has been a remarkable story for Dortmund to reach this stage amid some indifferent domestic form, history is against them.

Madrid are so experienced on this stage and have not lost a European Cup/Champions League final since 1981.

In Carlo Ancelotti, they also boast the most successful-ever manager in this competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid

TV channel: In the UK, the Champions League final will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 6pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans watch the final live for free online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.