Nov 23, 2024; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Boise State Broncos running back and Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty (2) against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

The Boise State Broncos welcome the UNLV Rebels to Albertson's Stadium on Friday night for the Mountain West Conference Championship Game, and if you want to catch the postseason college football action on TV or live stream, the information you seek is just below.

The Broncos hold the 10th spot in the final regular-season US LBM Coaches Poll thanks to an 11-1 overall record this fall that includes a perfect seven wins in conference play. It was the top-ranked Oregon Ducks who handed them that lone loss way back in Week 2.

The Rebels also made it into the Coaches Poll top 25 before the season ended, climbing up to No. 19 ahead of the MWC title game. At 10-2 overall and 6-1 in conference play, UNLV lost the previous meeting with Boise State in Week 9 at home, 29-24.

Boise State vs. UNLV MWC Championship Game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Broncos against the Rebels.

When : Friday, Dec. 6

Where : Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

TV channel : FOX

This top 25 rematch of two intra-conference rivals might be the best game played on Friday night, so you certainly do not want to miss it.

What time is Boise State vs. UNLV?

The Broncos take on the Rebels at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 6.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch Boise State vs. UNLV Mountain West Championship Game, TV channel, live stream