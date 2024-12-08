USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

How to watch Bills vs. Rams today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 14 game

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams square off in a Week 14 clash that could have a notable impact on the 2024 NFL season's playoff picture.

Buffalo (10-2) clinched the AFC East crown with last week's dominant 35-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers. With snow falling throughout the game, the Bills were in complete control from start to finish. Quarterback Josh Allen was at his best, becoming the second player since 2005 to rush for, throw, and catch a touchdown in the same game. That included a wild sequence in which Allen was credited with throwing and catching a TD pass on the same play after wideout Amari Cooper tossed a lateral to Allen before being tackled in the red zone.

Los Angeles (6-6) is just barely on the wrong side of the NFC playoff bubble, but a win this week could be huge. The Rams are just one game back in the tightly packed NFC West, while an upset over the Bills would see Los Angeles climb within one game of the Washington Commanders of the final wild-card berth. That will require building on last week's gutsy 21-14 road win over the New Orleans Saints, which saw Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua both score second-half touchdowns.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball during first half action of the 2024 NFL regular season game between the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Dec. 1, 2024.

Here's what you need to know for the Bills-Rams game:

When is kickoff for Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams game?

The NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams is scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

What TV channel is the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams game on?

The Week 14 Bills-Rams game will be broadcast regionally on Fox.

How to stream Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams game

The Bills-Rams game can be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket).

You can also stream the game via Fubo.

Bills vs. Rams: TV, time, streaming for Sunday

Date : Sunday, Dec. 8

Time : 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT)

TV : Fox, YouTube TV

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

