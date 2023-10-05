How to watch Big 12 matchup Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: TV, streaming, and odds

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard runs away from several UCF Knights defenders to score a touchdown late in the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

The Kansas State Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 in conference) travel to Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater for a Big 12 matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2, 0-1) this Friday in a game that is sure to have a massive effect on Kansas State's Big 12 title hopes.

Both teams should be at their best given that they each have not played in more than a week, and that's good news for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have suffered back-to-back losses, but will return home with newfound energy since their last loss at Iowa State. Why? Because the Wildcats absolutely decimated the Cowboys 48-0 in their meeting last year.

How to watch Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The game will air on ESPN. For local radio listeners, the game can be found on 96.1 KXXY.

Odds:

The Wildcats are favored to beat the Cowboys in Stillwater, according to the BetMGM college football odds.

Spread: Kansas State (-11.5)

Moneyline: Kansas State (-450), Oklahoma State (+350)

Over/Under: 54.5

What to know about the matchup:

Kansas State is 3-1 against the spread this year. A lot of that success is thanks to running back D.J. Giddens, has recorded 530 all-purpose yards in just four games. Most of that (293 yards) came in the team's game against UCF on September 23, but he demonstrated his explosiveness and that the team doesn't need to rely on quarterback Will Howard.

Howard has been a menace to the Cowboys for years at this point. In last year's 48-0 win, Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns. In 2020, he had 125 yards on the ground as well as a score even though the Cowboys walked away with a 20-18 win.

Overall, the Kansas State offense has been electric, averaging 39.5 points per game, second-best in the Big 12. That said, the Wildcats struggled in their lone road contest of the season, a 30-27 loss at Missouri.

Oklahoma State has been a stout rush defense, especially in their loss to Iowa State, holding the Cyclones offense to just 2.2 yards per carry. Howard is undoubtedly the most dangerous dual-threat quarterback Oklahoma State has faced this year though.

This game will likely come down to Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman. Although he completed only 47.9 percent of his passes against Iowa State, he did throw for 278 yards and two touchdowns, a huge part of the Cowboys' 400-yard outburst in that loss, the first time the Cyclones had surrendered 400 total yards to an opponent in 19 games. He'll need to be at the top of his game if Oklahoma State wants a chance to take down the Wildcats.

