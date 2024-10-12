How to watch Belarus vs Northern Ireland FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Nations League today

Michael O’Neill’s side have made mixed start in Nations League (Getty Images)

Northern Ireland travel to face Belarus in their latest Nations League assignment tonight.

It has been a tight start to Group C3, with Belarus and Bulgaria leading the way on four points, Northern Ireland just behind on three points, and Luxembourg yet to get off the mark.

Michael O’Neill’s side began their campaign in successful fashion, as they eased past Luxembourg, but they followed it up with a narrow defeat to Bulgaria.

That result extended a poor record away from home, with Scotland and San Marino the only teams Northern Ireland have beaten on the road over the past two years.

Tonight will be a slightly different test, taking place in Hungary and with no fans in attendance due to UEFA sanctions on Belarus.

O’Neill said: "It will have the feel of a fixture played during Covid so the players are familiar with having played in empty stadiums in recent times. It shouldn't diminish the importance of the game."

Where to watch Belarus vs Northern Ireland

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International’s YouTube channel. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST.