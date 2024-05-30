WATCH: Bears rookies Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze hook up for big gain in OTAs

The Chicago Bears are nearing the end of organized team activities ahead of mandatory minicamp in June, and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has been a focal point throughout the spring.

While Williams has battled some anticipated ups and downs early this offseason, his connection with fellow rookie, wide receiver Rome Odunze, has been thriving.

The Bears social accounts shared a clip of Williams connecting with Odunze during the second week of OTAs, where Williams perfectly placed a pass to Odunze with cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in coverage.

We could get used to this 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Ps02poArjz — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 30, 2024

Williams and Odunze, drafted first and ninth overall, respectively, have quickly developed a connection that was first on display during rookie minicamp. While Odunze missed the first week of OTAs due to hamstring tightness, he was back on the practice field this week and the rookie duo picked up right where they left off earlier this month.

With the receiver trio featuring DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Odunze and an impressive veteran secondary including Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson, Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard, those 1-on-1 battles are going to be must-see during training camp.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire