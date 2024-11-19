Watch on BBC as England face Jamaica in Horizon Series

In-form goal-defence Funmi Fadoju is set to be a key part of England's team in the Horizon Series [Getty Images]

England and Jamaica get the new Horizon Series under way with two matches in Manchester on 16 and 17 November, both live on the BBC.

The Horizon Series will take place over four years between the two sides, with two matches in England and two in Jamaica each year.

The return matches this year will take place in the Jamaican capital Kingston on 25 and 26 November.

England are ranked second in the world and come into the competition after finishing fifth in the Fast5 Netball World Series earlier this month and winning the Taini Jamison Trophy in New Zealand in October.

Jamaica are fourth in the world and finished sixth in the Fast5 Netball World Series without winning a match. Before that tournament they had not played since November 2023.

The BBC will be showing all of the action across BBC iPlayer, Red Button the BBC Sport Website and app and BBC 2.

Here is everything you need to know.

England vs Jamaica head-to-head

The last time England played Jamaica was in the 2024 Fast5 World Series earlier this month, where England won 38-36 in the fifth v sixth match. England also won their earlier encounter in the competition 35-15.

Since 2022, these two nations have met 10 times, with England winning eight of those encounters. Jamaica’s last win came in January 2023 in the International Series. Since then, England have won the last four match-ups.

Who are the key players to watch?

England goal defence Funmi Fadoju excelled as the Roses won the Taini Jamison Trophy. She also managed the most interceptions, gains and deflections in the Netball Super League for London Pulse and will be a key part in coach Jess Thirlby's plans to stop Jamaica's attack.

Roses goal attack Lois Pearson had an excellent season for Manchester Thunder, earning her Player’s Player of the Season in the Netball Super League, and has featured in all six of England's matches in her debut season with the Roses.

Jamaica goal shooter Romelda Aiken-George has been called up to replace injured captain Jhaniele Fowler-Nembhard. Aiken George will be looking to carry on a successful 2024 in which she helped Adelaide Thunderbirds retain the Suncorp Super Netball title in Australia and had the most offensive rebounds in the league.

Defender and vice-captain Shamera Sterling-Humphrey will be looking to keep the Roses attack at bay. She also plays for the Adelaide Thunderbirds and finished top of the rankings for defensive rebounds, deflections and interceptions.

How to watch The Horizon Series live on the BBC