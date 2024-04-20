How to watch Barcelona vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream for Women's Champions League semi-final today

Chelsea travel to face Barcelona in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semi-final tie this afternoon.

The Blues head to the Estadio Olimpico de Montjuic in Catalonia hoping to keep their double ambitions alive after some notable setbacks over recent weeks.

Hopes of a stunning trophy quadruple in Emma Hayes’ final season at the helm before she departs to take the USA national team job in the summer were wrecked first by defeat to Arsenal in the League Cup final and then a shock loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup semis.

Chelsea bounced back from those blows to brush aside Aston Villa last weekend to return to the top of the Women’s Super League (WSL) table, leading Manchester City on goal difference before the latter take on West Ham tomorrow.

But they will face another hugely tough test against Barcelona, who beat them 2-1 on aggregate in last year’s semi-finals before defeating Wolfsburg in the showpiece to claim their second European title in Eindhoven.

Jonatan Giraldez’s dominant team have once again been a formidable force to be reckoned with this term, topping the Liga F table unbeaten after 23 matches with a 12-point buffer to closest challengers Real Madrid.

The Spanish Super Cup is already won and Barcelona also have a Copa de la Reina final to come against Real Sociedad in Zaragoza next month as they target another famous treble.

How to watch Barcelona vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, today’s Women’s Champions League semi-final first-leg match is being broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 12:30pm.

Live coverage is also available via DAZN and the DAZN Women's Football YouTube channel.

Live stream: Those with a subscription to either service can also watch proceedings live online via DAZN or the Discovery+ app and website.