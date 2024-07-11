Watch: Barcelona & Atlético stars in the thick of things as Copa clash ends in player-fan brawl

Watch: Barcelona & Atlético stars in the thick of things as Copa clash ends in player-fan brawl

Several La Liga stars found themselves at the centre of utterly chaotic scenes, on the back of the Copa América meeting between Colombia and Uruguay in the early hours of Thursday.

After Argentina booked their spot in the Copa finale 24 hours prior, two more of South American football’s heavyweights locked horns hours ago.

When all was said and done, it was the impressive Colombia who emerged triumphant, owing to a solitary first-half goal on the part of Jefferson Lerma.

And yet, post-match, it was not matters on the pitch which took their place front and centre in the headlines.

Instead, as much came in the form of a brawl on the back of the full-time whistle.

After Colombia’s fans were accused of targeting family members of the Uruguayan squad in the stands, a number of Celeste stars, understandably, sprung into action.

Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez appeared particularly incensed, leaping into the crowd, resulting in verbal and physical confrontations with several Colombia supporters.

And quick on the scene to aid and protect their teammate were the likes of Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo, and Atlético Madrid’s José María Giménez.

Check out footage of the chaotic scenes below:

Here’s the video of Nunez jumping up into the stands. He is told something by his significant other before he goes ballistic. #Uruguay #Colombia #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/Wvg8TXGi0b — Favian Renkel (@FavianRenkel) July 11, 2024

Darwin Nunez and Ronald Araujo are fighting Colombia fans…



Average Copa America matchday 😭😭



pic.twitter.com/9NOVavAo2z — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) July 11, 2024

Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez get into a fight with Colombian fans in the stands of the stadium 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/2eWukzXioK — TopBin90 (@Topbin90) July 11, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN