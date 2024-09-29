How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for La Liga derby today

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for La Liga derby today

Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid in the first Madrid derby of the LaLiga season later today.

While it remains an early stage of the campaign, the two look like battling it out at the top of the La Liga table.

Los Blancos have been dealt a significant blow in the pursuit of table-toppers Barcelona with the news that star striker Kylian Mbappe will miss the game due to a thigh injury sustained against Alaves last time out.

Hosts Atletico went unbeaten against Carlo Ancelotti’s side last season in the league, so will feel confident about getting a result.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on free-to-air coverage through ITV4. Coverage starts at 7pm ahead of an 8pm BST kick-off time. Premier Sports 1 will also show the game, a subscription to which costs from £9.99 per month.

Live stream: ITVX, which is free with an email subscription, will provide a live stream. Subscribers to Premier Sports can watch through the Premier Sports app.