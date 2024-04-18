How to watch Atalanta vs Liverpool: TV channel and live stream for Europa League today

Liverpool are looking to get their treble dreams back on track tonight against Atalanta after several poor results in a row that have derailed them.

They’ll have to start by overturning a three-goal Europa League quarter-final deficit in Bergamo, after they were thoroughly beaten in a major Anfield upset last week.

Since losing 4-3 in the FA Cup quarter-finals to rivals Manchester United, Liverpool have been on a terrible run of form, only winning two out of their last five Premier League games and relinquishing control of the title race to Manchester City.

No team has ever come back from three goals down away from home in the Europa League, and Liverpool will face an uphill battle to get a result in Italy tonight.

Where to watch Atalanta vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app or website.

