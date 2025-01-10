How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for FA Cup game today

Aston Villa host West Ham tonight (ES)

Aston Villa host West Ham in the FA Cup third-round later today.

The Hammers head into the meeting with Villa off the back of two nightmare defensive performances.

Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at home to Manchester City means the Irons have conceded nine goals in two games, with manager Julen Lopetegui sacked not long after. Now, Graham Potter will be in charge.

An early exit from the world’s oldest club competition would only increase the misery on what has been a difficult season for the Irons despite a big summer spend.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV 1. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: ITVX, which is free with an email subscription, will provide a live stream.

