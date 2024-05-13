How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Jurgen Klopp will tonight lead Liverpool out as their manager for the final time away from Anfield.

The Reds boss has just 180 minutes left in charge of the club, starting with a trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday evening.

Ensuring Klopp gets the send-off such a trophy-laden spell on Merseyside deserves is now surely Liverpool’s primary focus after their title challenge fell away in recent weeks.

Villa, meanwhile, boast a good lead over Tottenham in pursuit of Champions League qualification but now must shrug off the disappointment of losing to Olympiacos in the Europa Conference League semi-finals last week.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game tonight.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage of Monday Night Football starts at 6.30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers also will be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action tonight with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.