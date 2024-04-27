How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Chelsea must respond when they travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League later today.

While European hopes may already be slim, the manner of their performance is what many onlookers will be overserving.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW ASTON VILLA VS CHELSEA LIVE!

Thrashed 5-0 at Arsenal on Tuesday night, Mauricio Pochettino needs his team to make a statement. Villa are a strong side, though one the Blues have already beaten this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.