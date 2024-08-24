How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Arsenal are looking for revenge against Aston Villa in the Premier League later today.

The Gunners lost twice to former manager Unai Emery and his Villa side last season, effectively costing them the title.

Such has been their strength at Villa Park since Emery took over, it is one of the more difficult tasks for Mikel Arteta’s team in only the second game of the campaign.

While Arsenal were strong for most of their League opener against Wolves, the game did not pass without its nervy moments.

A win here, however, would be quite the statement of intent.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm BST ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

