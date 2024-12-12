How to watch Astana vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream for Conference League today

Chelsea today travel to Kazakhstan to meet Astana in the Conference League.

Such a long journey during the most intense part of the season is hardly welcome for Enzo Maresca, though the Blues boss does have the luxury of making some big changes.

Maresca has effectively changed teams for this competition and is set to hand a number of youngsters a chance to impress.

Sitting pretty at the top of the League table, it’s a relatively pressure free environment for them.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch Astana vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 3pm GMT ahead of a 3.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.