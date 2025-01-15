How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Face off: Mikel Arteta and Ange Postecoglou (Getty Images)

Arsenal host Tottenham in the second north London derby of the season tonight.

The Gunners are looking to bounce back from a torrid week which has seen them go out of the FA Cup against Manchester United, days after losing at home to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW ARSENAL VS TOTTENHAM LIVE!

It's more positive for Spurs as Ange Postecoglou guided his side to victory over Liverpool in the EFL Cup before requiring extra-time to overcome non-league Tamworth.

An important game for both teams for obvious reasons, though it could be argued that Arsenal's need is greater as they can't afford to fall further away from Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Spurs are in the bottom half of the table having lost three of their last four league matches but are aiming to avoid losing a third north London derby fixture in a row.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 1 HD and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 6.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

LIVE coverage: Follow the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.