How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for FA Cup today

Arsenal meet Manchester United later today (Evening Standard)

Arsenal will today host Manchester United in a huge FA Cup third round tie.

The Gunners are looking for a response, having lost against Newcastle on Tuesday night.

The FA Cup is the one trophy Mikel Arteta has lifted while in charge of the Gunners, albeit the Spaniard was keen to point towards his two Community Shield successes in a recent interview.

Holders United, meanwhile, raised their game against Liverpool last time out and Ruben Amorim would no doubt love a deep cup run to raise confidence.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One. Coverage starts at 2.35pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the BBC Sport website and the BBC iPlayer, which are both free with a subscription.

