How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Arsenal host Liverpool in another huge Premier League game later today.

The Gunners need a big result if they’re to stand any chance of catching Jurgen Klopp’s side at the top of the division but head into it in good form after two consecutive victories.

Having beaten the Reds at the Emirates Stadium last season, the idea of a victory does not seem quite as outlandish as it may have done in years gone by.

Still, Liverpool have clearly improved since then and won on their last visit to the Emirates Stadium in the FA Cup last month.

Here’s how to watch all the action.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Coverage will start following Manchester United's clash with West Ham earlier in the afternoon. Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.