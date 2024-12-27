How to watch Arsenal vs Ipswich: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Arsenal host Ipswich Town in the Premier League tonight.

The Gunners will be out to keep pace with Liverpool and Chelsea at the top of the table, knowing anything other than all three points would further dent any hopes of being crowned champions come May.

And following the news that Bukayo Saka could be out until March with a hamstring injury, it will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta adapts without Arsenal’s best attacker this season.

As for Ipswich, they were thrashed 4-0 at home by Newcastle United last weekend. However, their only two victories this season have come on the road - including victory on their last visit to North London.

Certainly something that should ensure Arsenal guard against complacency and here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Ipswich Town

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8:15pm GMT kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.