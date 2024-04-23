How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Arsenal host Chelsea in a huge Premier League derby tonight which will have implications on the title race.

Despite Manchester City being favourites in the title race, the Gunners can go four points clear of the champions with a victory, although Pep Guardiola’s side will have two games in hand.

They will be favourites for the London derby this evening but the Blues held them to a 2-2 draw earlier this season and have impressed in some of the bigger games under Mauricio Pochettino.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ website and app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings and Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.