How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for WSL game today

Arsenal are under pressure ahead of their Women’s Super League clash with Chelsea this afternoon.

The Gunners have only won one of their opening three WSL games and were thrashed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League earlier this week.

Jonas Eidevall is no doubt under pressure given the truly underwhelming start to the season, having been held to a draw by Everton last time out.

The story, however, could not be much more different for the Blues.

Sonia Bompastor’s side have both of their opening domestic games, as well as having beaten Real Madrid earlier this week.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast for free on BBC One. Coverage starts at 1.15pm BST ahead of 1.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, which are both free with a subscription.

