How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Manchester United and Arsenal face off in the Premier League this afternoon in a fixture which often delivers.

The Gunners cannot afford to drop points in their final two games of the season, starting at Old Trafford, as they look to beat Manchester City to the title.

United, meanwhile, are in a fight of their own with European qualification still not yet secure.

A humbling 4-0 loss at Crystal Palace could well have sealed manager Erik ten Hag’s fate, but taking points off Arsenal may hand the manager a lifeline with the FA Cup final to come.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game today...

Where to watch Man Utd vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 3.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our reporters Simon Collings and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.