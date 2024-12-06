Oct 19, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily (13) hands a ball to Army Black Knights running back Kanye Udoh (6) during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The Army Black Knights welcome the Tulane Green Wave to West Point on Friday night for the American Athletic Conference college football championship game. If you want to get a head start on the postseason action by watching it on TV or live stream, we have the details you desire right here.

The Black Knights finished the regular season ranked 23rd in the US LBM Coaches Poll with a 10-1 overall record that included a perfect eight wins in conference play. The only loss this fall came in Week 13 against the No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Green Wave went a respectable 9-3 in 2024 with just a single loss against other AAC schools. That came against the Memphis Tigers on the final weekend of the regular season at home.

Army vs. Tulane AAC Championship Game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Black Knights against the Green Wave.

When : Friday, Dec. 6

Where : Michie Stadium, West Point, New York

TV channel : ABC

It is college football conference championship weekend and Friday night has a few games to offer the fans, including this one.

What time is Army vs. Tulane?

The Black Knights take on the Green Wave at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 6.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch Army vs. Tulane AAC Championship Game, TV channel, live stream