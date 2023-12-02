How to watch ACC Championship: Florida State vs. Louisville predictions, odds, schedule

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) rushes with the ball for a touchdown breaking the tackle from Florida Gators linebacker Scooby Williams (17) during the second half at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Conference championship week is here after college football regular season finale last Saturday. One of the biggest games to watch is the ACC Championship, where one team is playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff as the other tries to play spoiler.

The undefeated Florida State Seminoles (12-0) will take on the Louisville Cardinals (10-2) hoping to move to 13-0 and secure a CFP berth. Louisville was nearly in position to be a dark horse playoff contender, but a loss to Kentucky in Week 13 likely means even a conference title still won't be quite enough.

Here's what to know about the ACC Championship Game as the Cardinals try to spoil the Seminoles' season.

College Football Playoff scenarios: With 8 teams in contention, how each could reach top 4

Florida State vs. Louisville ACC Championship predictions

Winners and Whiners: Florida State will win and cover

Adam Rauzino writes, "The Cardinals' defense has not been as sharp recently, squandering 31 and 38 points respectively in their last two games. Also, Louisville only passes in 45% of their plays. It will be difficult to generate their usual yards on the ground against a Seminoles defense conceding only 140 rushing yards per game. It will also be a challenge in the air against the Seminoles' stifling pass defense that ranks 10th."

Sporting News: Give the Seminoles the points

Kris Johnson writes, "Ball security will be essential for Louisville on Saturday. For FSU, it needs to improve its offensive production under Rodemaker. An extra week of preparation should help on that front. In the final analysis, though, FSU's defense and the running attack under Benson should key a victory and cover ATS here."

FanSided: Florida State takes home the ACC Championship while covering

Reed Wallach writes, "Florida State has the more dynamic playmakers, and I trust Mike Norvell to put Rodemaker in a position to succeed, especially after a full game of reps. It's worth noting that Louisville is outside of the top 100 in explosive play rate, and all it takes is a few chunk plays to decide a game with a total trending down. With the spread inside of a field goal, I need to step in and play the Noles to cover and finish its undefeated regular season with an ACC title."

Story continues

VSiN: Louisville will crush Florida State's playoff hopes

Tyler Shoemaker writes, "The current moneyline for Louisville at DraftKings is +114, which is better value than taking the 2.5 points at standard odds. Personally, I would lean to the latter and play the Louisville moneyline, as I think there’s a good chance they rebound off a loss and end Florida State’s College Football Playoff dreams."

ESPN: Seminoles are heavy favorites to win

ESPN Analytics give Florida State a 74.4% chance to capture its first ACC Championship and CFP berth since 2014. Louisville is left with a 25.6% chance to pull off the upset.

Big Ten Championship: Will Iowa score over 7 points against Michigan? Oddsmakers set low totals in Big Ten title

NCAAF odds: Florida State vs. Louisville ACC Championship lines, odds

Florida State is favored to defeat Louisville, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Thursday afternoon.

Spread: Florida State (-2.5)

Moneyline: Florida State (-135); Louisville (+115)

Over/under: 47.5

Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisville Cardinals: How to watch 2023 ACC Championship

When: Saturday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Cable TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN app; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

How to watch: Don't miss any conference championship action with a Fubo subscription

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: ACC Championship: Predictions, odds for Florida State-Louisville clash