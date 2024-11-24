How to watch 49ers vs. Packers today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 12 game

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Week 12 of the NFL season will feature an exciting matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers to kick off the Sunday afternoon action. The 49ers, currently standing at 5-5, will face the Packers, who are 7-3.

The 49ers are looking to rebound after a brutal 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11. Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 21 of 28 passes for 159 yards, one touchdown pass, one touchdown run, and one interception. However, Purdy's efforts fell short as the team struggled to hold off the Seahawks. Heading into Week 12, San Francisco is dealing with multiple injuries. Purdy is considered day-to-day due to a sore right shoulder. Additionally, notable players such as Nick Bosa, who left the game with hip and oblique injuries, and George Kittle, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, are also questionable.

The Packers, fresh off a nail-biting 20-19 victory against the Chicago Bears, are riding high. Quarterback Jordan Love's impressive performance, completing 76.5% of his passes for 261 yards and one touchdown, was a key factor in the win. His 18-yard rush for another touchdown added to the team's success. Despite a single interception, the Packers managed to secure the win, further solidifying their position in the league.

Here's how to watch the Week 12 matchup between the 49ers and the Packers.

When is kickoff for San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers game?

The NFL Week 12 San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers game is scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Nov. 24.

What TV channel is the San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers game on?

The Week 12 San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers game will be broadcast regionally on Fox.

How to stream San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers game

the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers game can be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket). You can also stream the game via Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial for new subscribers.

Date : Sunday, Nov. 24

Time : 4:25 p.m. ET

TV : Fox, YouTube TV

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)

