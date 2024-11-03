How to watch 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: Free live stream, TV channel info

USA's Molly Seidel crosses the finish line of the women's marathon final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sapporo on August 7, 2021. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2024 New York Marathon takes place on Sunday morning.

Tune into ESPN2 at 8:00 a.m. ET. This is the largest marathon in the world and is one of the World Marathon Majors. It began in 1970.

The course record on the men's side was set last year by Tamirat Tola, who ran the 26.219 mile event in 2:04:58. The defending champion is back to defend his win. He also broke the Olympic record earlier this year in Paris.

Watch NY City Marathon FREE on Fubo

How to watch 2024 TCS New York City Marathon

Date: Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch FREE on Fubo)

Live stream 2024 TCS New York City Marathon on Fubo: Start your free trial now!

The Olympic silver medalist, Belgium’s Bashir Abdi, is in the field as well and looks like an early favorite. The top American men in the field are Conner Mantz and Clayton Young, who finished eighth and ninth respectively at the Olympics.

On the women’s side, Hellen Obiri of Kenya is the defending champion and will be back to defend her title. Obiri won both the New York City Marathon and the Boston Marathon last year and won bronze at the Olympics.

Two legends of the sport, Tirunesh Dibaba and Vivian Cheruiyot, are in the women’s field as well. Dibaba hasn’t finished a marathon since 2018, while the 40-year-old Cheruiyot was third in the Paris Marathon this year. The two haven’t raced each other since the 2018 London Marathon, which Cheruiyot won.

Watch NY City Marathon FREE on Fubo

What time is the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon?

The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon will take place on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

What channel is this 2024 TCS New York City Marathon on?

Catch the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon on ESPN2. You can live stream this channel on Fubo.

Watch NY City Marathon FREE on Fubo

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: Free live stream, TV channel info