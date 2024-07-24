Telemundo will be the exclusive Spanish-language home for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in the U.S. The network’s plans will include more hours of coverage than ever before.

Telemundo and Universo will air over 315 hours of live competitions and daily recap specials across the games. Most days, the network will provide at least six hours of daytime coverage, with up to 12 hours of programming on soccer days. Telemundo will also present a two-hour recap show that airs at 12 a.m. ET.

Additionally, the network will cover the Opening Ceremony live from 1 p.m. ET on July 26. Peacock will stream all Telemundo and Universo programming live. Here are complete Telemundo Olympics TV listings.

Watch the entirety of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Peacock

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch 2024 Paris Olympics in Spanish