How to watch 2024 Little League World Series: Live stream U.S. and International Finals

Aug 26, 2023; Williamsport, PA, USA; A general view of the stadium prior to the game between the Caribbean Region and the Asia-Pacific Region at Lamade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Only four teams remain at the 2024 Little League World Series, and all of them will be in action on Saturday

In the U.S. bracket, we have Florida taking on undefeated Texas.

On the international side, undefeated Chinese Taipei will match up against Venezuela

See Saturday's full LLWS schedule below:

Watch the 2024 Little League World Series

How to watch Little League World Series

Date: Saturday, Aug. 24 2024

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Little League World Series Saturday schedule

The following matchups:

International Final: Venezuela vs. Chinese Taipei (12:30 p.m. ET)

U.S. Final: Florida vs. Texas (3:30 p.m. ET)

Little League World Series bracket

Click here to see the updated Little League World Series bracket.

Little League World Series teams

USA teams

Great Lakes Region: Hinsdale Little League (Hinsdale, Illinois)

Metro Region: South Shore Little League (Staten Island, New York)

Mid-Atlantic Region: Council Rock Newtown Little League (Newtown, Pennsylvania)

Midwest Region: Sioux Falls Little League (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

Mountain Region: Paseo Verde Little League (Henderson, Nevada)

New England Region: Salem Little League (Salem, New Hampshire)

Northwest Region: South Hill Little League (Puyallup, Washington)

Southeast Region: Lake Mary Little League (Lake Mary, Florida)

Southwest Region: Boerne Little League (Boerne, Texas)

West Region: Central East Maui Little League (Wailuku, Hawaii)

WATCH: Saturday at the 2024 Little League World Series

International teams

Asia-Pacific Region: Kuei-Shan Little League (Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei)

Australia Region: Hills Little League (Sydney, Australia)

Canada Region: Whalley Little League (Surrey, British Columbia)

Caribbean Region: Aruba Center Little League (Santa Cruz, Aruba)

Cuba Region: Santa Clara Little League (Villa Clara, Cuba)

Europe-Africa Region: South Czech Republic Little League (Brno, Czech Republic)

Japan Region: Johoku Little League (Tokyo, Japan)

Latin America Region: Cardenales Little League (Barquisimeto, Venezuela)

Mexico Region: Matamoros Little League (Tamaulipas, Mexico)

Puerto Rico Region: Radames Lopez Little League (Guayama, Puerto Rico)

