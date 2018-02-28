Watch the 2018 NFL scouting combine on Yahoo Sports

A major piece of the NFL draft puzzle unfolds this week as the NFL scouting combine takes place in Indianapolis. Come to Yahoo Sports’ website and app to watch Josh Rosen, Saquon Barkley and other prospects perform during four days of workouts.

Here’s a schedule of the workouts, which start each day at 9 a.m. ET:

Friday: Running backs, offensive linemen, special-teamers

Saturday: Quarterbacks, wideouts, tight ends

Sunday: Defensive linemen, linebackers

Monday: Defensive backs

