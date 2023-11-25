Washington vs. Washington State: Predictions, picks, odds and how to watch Saturday

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. walks off the field post game after a victory over the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium.

The final Apple Cup in Pac-12 play is set for this weekend as the Washington Huskies (11-0; 8-0 in conference) take on the Washington State Cougars (5-6; 2-6 in conference) in Seattle. This is a sad moment for West Coast college football fans. Thankfully, both schools have agreed to at least a five-year continuation of this rivalry even as Washington moves to the Big 10 next year.

While the Huskies clinched a spot in the Pac-12 championship game last week with a 22-20 win over Oregon State, the Cougars’ journey to this weekend has been much bumpier. Thankfully, the Cougars were able to halt their six-game losing streak with a win over Colorado last weekend. The Cougars held Coach Prime’s offense to a measly 255 yards. That alone is not enough to convince anyone that the Cougars have gotten over their problems from the rest of the year, but it is a good sign that perhaps Washington State can give the Huskies a run for their money.

Don’t get it twisted though, Washington still has a lot to play for. Despite their unbeaten record, the Huskies have a tenuous grasp on a CFP spot. They’ve been the 5-seed in the coaches’ poll for basically the entire season and moved up to the 4-seed this week with Florida State dropping. Any loss would send the Huskies national championship hopes plummeting. There’s never been a better time to play your best football than against your in-state rival.

Here’s how to watch the last in-conference matchup of this historic rivalry.

How to watch Washington vs. Washington State:

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Where: Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo TV

College Football Week 13: Huskies vs. Sun Cougars lines, betting trends

The Huskies are favorites to defeat the Cougars, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Wednesday morning:

Spread: Washington (-17)

Moneyline: Washington (-821); Washington State (+555)

Over/Under: 68.5

Predictions:

Sportsbook Wire: Take Washington (-17)

Sportsbook Wire points out that although the Huskies have not been great against the spread this year, historically, they are phenomenal ATS when playing Washington State. The Huskies are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games against the Cougars. That said, the last time these two teams played in Seattle, the Cougars got the better of their rivals 40-13 as 2.5-point favorites in 2021.

Fox Sports: Washington 40, Washington State 20

Fox Sports predicts Washington to win and cover against the Cougars. Even as the Huskies trot into the Pac-12 championship game, they still need to be at the top of their game if they want to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. The 20-point victory would be Washington’s biggest point differential since the team’s Sep. 23 victory over Cal, 59-32.

Athlon: Take the Under (68.5)

With such a massive advantage going Washington's way, Athlon does not feel comfortable betting on either team in this one, opting to go for the points instead. Athlon projects that these two teams will score around 60-61 points rather than the betting line of 68.5. That's a huge gap, so you might as well take it.

USA Wager: Take Washington State (+17)

USA Wager likes the Huskies to win and Cougars to cover claiming, “Washington’s offense hasn’t been performing well on third down this season. I don’t see them suddenly resolving this issue.” The Huskies are currently converting on 46.2% of their third-down tries. That ranks 18th in the country. Washington State, meanwhile, ranks 58th in the country at just below 40% (39.85%).

