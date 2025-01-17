Washington visits Golden State on 15-game road slide

Washington Wizards (6-33, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (20-20, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington travels to Golden State looking to end its 15-game road losing streak.

The Warriors have gone 10-10 at home. Golden State is fourth in the league averaging 15.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.5% from deep. Stephen Curry leads the team averaging 4.4 makes while shooting 41.6% from 3-point range.

The Wizards have gone 1-15 away from home. Washington is 3-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

The Warriors average 111.1 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 122.8 the Wizards allow. The Wizards average 108.7 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 110.8 the Warriors give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 22.9 points and 6.2 assists for the Warriors.

Jordan Poole is scoring 21.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Wizards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 108.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points per game.

Wizards: 1-9, averaging 109.3 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Brandin Podziemski: out (abdominal), Kyle Anderson: day to day (hamstring), Jonathan Kuminga: out (ankle), Draymond Green: day to day (back).

Wizards: Saddiq Bey: out (knee), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

