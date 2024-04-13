Washington takes on Boston, looks to stop 5-game skid

Washington Wizards (15-66, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (63-18, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup against Boston as losers of five straight games.

The Celtics are 40-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 46.3 boards. Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics with 8.1 rebounds.

The Wizards are 11-40 in Eastern Conference play. Washington has a 4-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Celtics average 16.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Wizards allow. The Wizards average 113.6 points per game, 4.5 more than the 109.1 the Celtics allow.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 130-104 on March 17, with Sam Hauser scoring 30 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Pritchard is averaging 9.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Celtics. Hauser is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Deni Avdija is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 115.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 112.9 points, 43.6 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jrue Holiday: out (knee), Derrick White: out (ankle), Jayson Tatum: out (knee), Al Horford: out (toe), Jaylen Brown: out (hand), Kristaps Porzingis: out (hamstring).

Wizards: Richaun Holmes: out (toe), Tyus Jones: out (back), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee), Kyle Kuzma: out (ankle), Landry Shamet: out (calf), Bilal Coulibaly: out for season (wrist), Jordan Poole: out (illness).

Story continues

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press