Washington State hosts Portland State for season opener

Portland State Vikings at Washington State Cougars

Pullman, Washington; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -13; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Portland State for the season opener.

Washington State went 25-10 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cougars gave up 66.7 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

Portland State went 8-11 in Big Sky play and 5-11 on the road a season ago. The Vikings shot 41.5% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

