Washington puts home win streak on the line against Connecticut

Connecticut Sun (13-3, 8-1 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (4-13, 2-9 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Mystics play Connecticut Sun.

The Mystics are 2-9 against conference opponents. Washington ranks eighth in the WNBA with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 1.7 offensive boards.

The Sun are 8-1 in conference play. Connecticut scores 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Washington averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Connecticut gives up. Connecticut has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Atkins is averaging 14.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mystics.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 12.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sun.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 4-6, averaging 82.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Brittney Sykes: out (foot).

Sun: Moriah Jefferson: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press