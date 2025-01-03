SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 14: Drew Fowler #54 of the Washington Huskies reacts after a stop against the Oregon Ducks during the first quarter at Husky Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

As the television ads always say, most college athletes eventually go pro in something other than sports. Washington linebacker Drew Fowler is seemingly under no illusions about this fact.

Following the Huskies' conclusion to the season with a loss to Louisville in the Sun Bowl, senior linebacker Drew Fowler posted a graphic resembling a draft declaration. But instead of announcing that he's entering the 2025 NFL draft, Fowler declared for the job market and classified himself as #OpenToWork.

The graphic also included the LinkedIn logo.

"Lastly, to my teammates. I know none of you guys read all of this. I love & appreciate you all. My brothers for life," Fowler wrote after thanking his coaches, support staff and academic advisors.

"With that being said, I'm officially declaring for the job market. In other words, I need a job. If you or anybody you know has an employment opportunity, I am your guy. Gritty, hardworking, sneaky athletic, locker room guy, will bring my lunch pail to work. My LinkedIn is updated, and I am #OpenToWork."

The Bellevue, Washington, native was a four-time Pac-12/Big Ten academic honor roll selection, and he appeared in 48 games over his six-year career, totaling 40 tackles (one for loss).

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Washington linebacker Drew Fowler declares for job market with hilarious graphic