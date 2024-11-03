Washington and Golden State meet for out-of-conference game

Golden State Warriors (5-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State travels to Washington for a non-conference matchup.

Washington finished 15-67 overall last season while going 7-34 at home. The Wizards allowed opponents to score 123.0 points per game and shoot 49.6% from the field last season.

Golden State finished 46-36 overall, 26-26 in Western Conference action and 25-16 on the road a season ago. The Warriors averaged 16.2 points off of turnovers, 15.7 second-chance points and 42.6 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: Saddiq Bey: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (thumb), Kyle Kuzma: out (groin).

Warriors: Stephen Curry: day to day (ankle), De'Anthony Melton: day to day (facet).

