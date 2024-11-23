Washington faces Indiana, seeks to halt 10-game slide

Washington Wizards (2-12, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (6-10, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington is looking to break its 10-game skid with a victory over Indiana.

The Pacers are 5-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wizards are 2-8 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 49.1 points per game in the paint led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 9.3.

The Pacers average 114.4 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 123.5 the Wizards give up. The Wizards average 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Pacers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is shooting 37.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Pacers.

Jordan Poole is averaging 21.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wizards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 113.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Wizards: 0-10, averaging 105.3 points, 42.4 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.3 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: day to day (ankle), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (knee), Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), James Wiseman: out for season (calf), Ben Sheppard: day to day (oblique).

Wizards: Saddiq Bey: out (knee), Tristan Vukcevic: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press